 
Caracas,
Monday
February 5,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Brazil in Davis Cup 2nd Round after Sorgi Wins Fifth Rubber

SANTO DOMINGO – Brazil advanced to the second round of the top tier of the Davis Cup Americas Zone on Saturday after Joao Pedro Sorgi won the fifth rubber of the matchup, defeating Dominican Republic’s Roberto Cid Subervi 6-7 (8), 6-1, 6-4.

The decisive fifth rubber win ended the tie 3-2 in favor of Brazil, which will now face off Colombia in April after the Andean squad defeated Barbados 4-0.

On Friday, Jose Hernandez-Fernandez had grabbed a lead for the hosts in the first rubber with a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3) win over Sorgi, before Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro defeated Cid Subervi 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-2.

On Saturday, out of the three scheduled matches, Brazil took a 2-1 lead after winning the third rubber, a doubles match.

Dominicans Nick Hardt and Jose Olivares were no match for Marcelo Melo, the highest ranked doubles player in the world, and Marcelo Demoliner, ranked world number 43, who decimated them in straight sets, winning 6-3, 6-4.

The hosts equaled the tie 2-2 in the fourth rubber as Hernandez-Fernandez defeated Monteiro 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Cid Subervi and Sorgi faced off in the fifth rubber, which was an evenly contested match apart from the second set, which the latter won 6-1.

The Dominican Republic – ranked 29 in the Davis Cup ranking, as compared to Brazil’s 22 – will now face Barbados in a playoff.

Dominican Republic’s star player Victor Estrella Burgos could not participate in the tie as he is in Quito for the Ecuador Open, which he famously won in 2015 to become the oldest first-time ATP tour winner in the Open Era, before successfully defending it in 2016 and 2017.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved