Brazil in Davis Cup 2nd Round after Sorgi Wins Fifth Rubber



SANTO DOMINGO – Brazil advanced to the second round of the top tier of the Davis Cup Americas Zone on Saturday after Joao Pedro Sorgi won the fifth rubber of the matchup, defeating Dominican Republic’s Roberto Cid Subervi 6-7 (8), 6-1, 6-4.



The decisive fifth rubber win ended the tie 3-2 in favor of Brazil, which will now face off Colombia in April after the Andean squad defeated Barbados 4-0.



On Friday, Jose Hernandez-Fernandez had grabbed a lead for the hosts in the first rubber with a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3) win over Sorgi, before Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro defeated Cid Subervi 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-2.



On Saturday, out of the three scheduled matches, Brazil took a 2-1 lead after winning the third rubber, a doubles match.



Dominicans Nick Hardt and Jose Olivares were no match for Marcelo Melo, the highest ranked doubles player in the world, and Marcelo Demoliner, ranked world number 43, who decimated them in straight sets, winning 6-3, 6-4.



The hosts equaled the tie 2-2 in the fourth rubber as Hernandez-Fernandez defeated Monteiro 6-4, 7-6 (4).



Cid Subervi and Sorgi faced off in the fifth rubber, which was an evenly contested match apart from the second set, which the latter won 6-1.



The Dominican Republic – ranked 29 in the Davis Cup ranking, as compared to Brazil’s 22 – will now face Barbados in a playoff.



Dominican Republic’s star player Victor Estrella Burgos could not participate in the tie as he is in Quito for the Ecuador Open, which he famously won in 2015 to become the oldest first-time ATP tour winner in the Open Era, before successfully defending it in 2016 and 2017.



