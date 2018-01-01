 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 4,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

“Giant” Wins Most Goya Awards, but “The Bookshop” is Best Picture



MADRID – The film that won the most honors in Spain’s 32nd Goyas Awards with 10 prizes was “Giant,” but the top prize, the Best Film prize, went to “The Bookshop,” as did the awards for Best Director (Isabel Coixet) and Best Adapted Screenplay.

On this night of prizewinners, the film that got the most was “Giant,” which for much of the evening looked like winning the 13 Goyas its makers were aiming for.

It ended up with 10 prizes for Original Screenplay, Original Score, Best New Actor (Eneko Sagardoy), Wardrobe, Photography, Production Design, Makeup and Hair, Special Effects and Editing.

But the big win went to “The Bookshop,” the adaptation of a Penelope Fitzgerald novel directed by Coixet, which though it won only three Goyas, they were the most important: Best Film, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Nathalie Poza took the Goya for Best Lead Actress for her role in “Can’t Say Goodbye.”

“The Motive,” whose makers were hoping for nine awards, were left with two, one for Best Lead Actor (Javier Gutierrez) and another for Best Supporting Actress (Adelfa Calvo), while “Summer 1993” got three – New Director (Carla Simon), Supporting Actor (David Verdaguer) and New Actress (Bruna Cusi).

Left empty-handed was the comedy “Abracadabra” by Pablo Berger, while “Veronica” was only honored in the Sound category and “Holy Camp!,” the first work by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, went home with the prize for Best Original Song, for Leiva.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved