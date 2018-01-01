HOME | Arts & Entertainment

“Giant” Wins Most Goya Awards, but “The Bookshop” is Best Picture







MADRID – The film that won the most honors in Spain’s 32nd Goyas Awards with 10 prizes was “Giant,” but the top prize, the Best Film prize, went to “The Bookshop,” as did the awards for Best Director (Isabel Coixet) and Best Adapted Screenplay.



On this night of prizewinners, the film that got the most was “Giant,” which for much of the evening looked like winning the 13 Goyas its makers were aiming for.



It ended up with 10 prizes for Original Screenplay, Original Score, Best New Actor (Eneko Sagardoy), Wardrobe, Photography, Production Design, Makeup and Hair, Special Effects and Editing.



But the big win went to “The Bookshop,” the adaptation of a Penelope Fitzgerald novel directed by Coixet, which though it won only three Goyas, they were the most important: Best Film, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.



Nathalie Poza took the Goya for Best Lead Actress for her role in “Can’t Say Goodbye.”



“The Motive,” whose makers were hoping for nine awards, were left with two, one for Best Lead Actor (Javier Gutierrez) and another for Best Supporting Actress (Adelfa Calvo), while “Summer 1993” got three – New Director (Carla Simon), Supporting Actor (David Verdaguer) and New Actress (Bruna Cusi).



Left empty-handed was the comedy “Abracadabra” by Pablo Berger, while “Veronica” was only honored in the Sound category and “Holy Camp!,” the first work by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, went home with the prize for Best Original Song, for Leiva.



