Sanchez Scores Debut Goal, Leads Man United to 2-0 Win over Huddersfield

MANCHESTER, England – Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez scored on Saturday his first goal as a member of Manchester United, which secured a 2-0 home win over visiting Huddersfield Town in the 26th round of the Premier League.

Elsewhere, league-leading Manchester City (69 points) stumbled to a 1-1 draw against Burnley but still has a comfortable lead over its crosstown rival.

The Red Devils, in second place with 56 points, went scoreless in the first half at Old Trafford against a team buried in the 19th spot and struggling to avoid relegation.

Looking to give his team an offensive spark, United head coach Jose Mourinho sent out Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford after the intermission, and shortly afterward Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku gave the home side the lead in the 55th minute.

Thirteen minutes later, Sanchez doubled that advantage by tallying his first goal in a United uniform.

The former Arsenal and FC Barcelona Chilean star, who had been awarded a penalty try, missed out on his initial chance from the 12-yard mark but put the deflected ball home.

Sanchez joined United from Arsenal during the winter transfer window in a swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to the Gunners.

The Chilean had gone scoreless in a 4-0 win over Yeovil Town in FA Cup action on Jan. 26 and in United’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham in a Premier League match on Wednesday.

In other English-league action Saturday, Manchester City seemed on track for a victory over Burnley at Turf Moor thanks to a goal by Brazil’s Danilo in the 22nd minute.

But Raheem Sterling’s miss on a golden scoring chance with 15 minutes remaining proved costly, as the hosts tied the contest in the 82nd minute on a goal by Iceland’s Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

In other Premier League matches Saturday, Leicester City played to a 1-1 draw against Swansea City, while Southampton earned a 3-2 away win over West Bromwich Albion, Bournemouth topped Stoke City 2-1, Brighton & Hove Albion defeated West Ham United 3-1 and Arsenal routed Everton 5-1.
 

