 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 4,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Doubles Win Puts Spain a Step from Davis Cup Quarterfinals

MARBELLA, Spain – Pablo Carreño-Busta and Feliciano Lopez made a successful Davis Cup doubles debut on Saturday to give Spain a 2-1 lead over Great Britain in that first-round World Group tie.

The Spaniards defeated the British pair of Jaime Murray and Dominic Inglot 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (4) without conceding a single service game, wrapping up the clay-court contest in two hours and 28 minutes at the Puente Romano Tennis Club in the southern Spanish city of Marbella.

The Spanish duo leveraged the strong groundstrokes of 2017 US Open singles semifinalist Carreño-Busta, who heaped constant pressure on the Britons with his powerful and accurate return of serve.

The host side faced a break point in the second game of the first set, but Carreño-Busta blasted an ace to wipe out that threat.

The Britons had appeared to have a golden chance to grab a 2-1 lead in the tie, but despite sending out Murray, a former world No. 1 in doubles and five-time Grand Slam champion (in men’s doubles and mixed doubles), they fell far short of expectations.

On the first day of the tie, 21st-ranked Albert Ramos-Viñolas gave Spain a 1-0 lead with a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (6) victory over 165th-ranked Liam Broady.

But 114th-ranked Cameron Norrie then pulled off a big upset in his Davis Cup debut, rallying from two sets down to defeat 23rd-ranked Spaniard Roberto Bautista-Agut 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and draw Great Britain level at 1-1.

On Sunday, Norrie will try pull off another upset when he takes on Ramos Viñolas in the fourth rubber.

If he can even things up a second time, the tie will come down to a match between Bautista-Agut and Broady.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved