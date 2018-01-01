 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 4,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Ecuador (Click here for more)

Ecuador Indians, Activists Not Convinced by Environmental Referendum

QUITO – The indigenous community and environmentalists appear unconvinced by the referendum to be held on Sunday in Ecuador because of their doubts about two of the questions that directly affect the lands they defend.

Though the government says it seeks to protect the environment with these measures, Indians and activists say they would never have come to a vote without their decades of struggle against mining and oil drilling in areas that are home to native peoples and an enormous biodiversity.

“These questions have appeared because the communities never stopped organizing and today they are there by popular demand,” said Francisco Hurtado, of the Ecumenical Human Rights Commission (CEDHU), founded almost 40 years ago.

If accepted, question No. 5 will lead to a constitutional amendment that will “prohibit metal mining, without exception, in all of its stages, in protected areas, intangible zones and urban centers.”

Approval of question No. 7 would “increase the intangible zone by at least 50,000 hectares and reduce the area of oil exploitation authorized by the National Assembly in the Yasuni National Park from 1,030 hectares (2,500 acres) to 300 hectares.”

Environment Minister Tarsicio Granizo described as a “historic landmark that two of the seven questions in the referendum refer to environmental matters,” which shows “the interest of the government and the president in environmental issues.”

But ecologists and Indians maintain that both are “confusing” and “misleading,” though on principle and for political discipline they will vote “Yes” on both.

“Of course it’s significant that these questions are on the referendum, but unfortunately when we read the questions, we risk thinking that a ‘Yes’ vote will solve the problem of mining in the Yasuni,” Hurtado said.

The main environmentalist organizations recently demonstrated to demand an end to mining, and that President Lenin Moreno keep his promise of not issuing more concessions, and to demand the dismissal of Mining Minister Javier Cordova, who resigned last Tuesday without saying why.

They said that contrary to the president’s promise, some 70,000 hectares have been awarded in concessions and that 15 percent of national territory have been so awarded, something the protesters called a “mining feast.”
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved