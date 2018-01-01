 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 4,2018
 
  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

Tomb of Ancient Priestess Found near Egypt’s Pyramids

CAIRO – The tomb of an ancient priestess has been discovered near the Pyramids of Giza, Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry announced on Saturday.

The tomb belonged to a woman named Hetpet and is over 4,300 years old, dating to the Fifth Dynasty of ancient Egypt’s Old Kingdom.

It was found by a team of Egyptian archaeologists during excavation work at the Giza necropolis’s western cemetery, on the southern outskirts of Cairo.

Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Enany held a press conference outside the tomb, which contains architectural and decorative elements characteristic of the Fifth Dynasty, such as an entrance that leads to an L-shaped sanctuary and wall paintings depicting Hetpet.

Egypt’s Old Kingdom was the era in which the famous Great Pyramid of Giza was completed in around 2560 BC, a structure that was more than 1,000 years old by the time King Tutankhamun died in 1323 BC during the New Kingdom.
 

