

Italian PM Gentiloni Condemns Shooting That Injured 6 Foreign Nationals



ROME – Italy’s Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni condemned on Saturday the drive-by shooting that left six foreign nationals injured in the central city of Macerata and led to the arrest of one man.



Responding to the attack, in which the lone gunman allegedly fired multiple rounds from his vehicle while driving through the city’s streets, Gentiloni said that hate and violence would not succeed in dividing society.



“Cruel crimes and criminal behavior will be persecuted and punished,” Gentiloni said in a brief speech at the Palazzo Chigi in Rome.



The PM, who belongs to the Democratic Party, urged other political parties to help stop such violence ahead of the upcoming general election in March.



He also thanked security forces for having arrested the alleged suspect, and vowed that the state would be “especially severe” toward anyone who contributed to such violence.



Police said those who had been injured were of “foreign nationality” and that they had been taken to the hospital, where one had to undergo surgery.



Images released via epa showed a team of paramedics tending to a person who had been injured in the attack.



Police confirmed the arrest of an Italian man in a central square, who was found wearing an Italian flag and with a gun inside his vehicle.



Authorities asked members of the public to remain vigilant and to stay at home while the investigation was ongoing.



