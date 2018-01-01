

LGBT Activists Take to City Streets in India Calling for Equal Rights



MUMBAI, India – Activists took to the streets of the western Indian city of Mumbai on Saturday for an annual pride march celebrating the LGBT community and calling for equal rights for its members.



The march was organized by Queer Azaadi Mumbai and saw various organizations and individuals gathering for the occasion.



“This is a sexual minority group not accepted by Indian society that recognizes only two genders and considers only heterosexual relationships valid,” QAM said.



“‘Azaadi’ stands for freedom, and it is unfortunate, that Indians are still bound by a myopic placeholder law, Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code,” the group added.



Besides the march itself, QAM said other events had been arranged for the event, including movie screenings, plays, performances and drag shows.



A group of participants were shown in epa images marching under a giant rainbow flag, which has come to symbolize the LGBT community across the globe, while others wore elaborate rainbow-themed costumes during the festivities.



“No hate, no stigma, no biases, no fear of differences – just an equal India for all,” QAM said in a statement as it called on people to join the event.



