 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 4,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Eibar Demolishes Sevilla 5-1

EIBAR, Spain – Eibar hammered Sevilla on Saturday in a lopsided 5-1 home victory in the 22nd round of La Liga.

With this win, Eibar climbed to the seventh position in the La Liga standings, just one point behind sixth-placed Sevilla’s 33 points.

Eibar opened the scoring in the first minute with a quick goal by forward Kike Garcia, demoralizing Sevilla before it was even settled on the field, and Fabian Orellana doubled Eibar’s lead 16 minutes later.

Sevilla midfielder Pablo Sarabia narrowed the gap with the first and only goal for his side after converting a penalty in the 21st minute.

However, 11 minutes later, Ivan Ramis netted a third goal for Eibar and Orellana added a fourth in the 61st minute.

With just seven minutes to go, Anaitz Arbilla scored a fifth goal to secure the win for Eibar.

Unbeaten Barcelona, which is set to be hosted by Espanyol on Sunday, leads the La Liga table with 57 points.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved