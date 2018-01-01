

Eibar Demolishes Sevilla 5-1



EIBAR, Spain – Eibar hammered Sevilla on Saturday in a lopsided 5-1 home victory in the 22nd round of La Liga.



With this win, Eibar climbed to the seventh position in the La Liga standings, just one point behind sixth-placed Sevilla’s 33 points.



Eibar opened the scoring in the first minute with a quick goal by forward Kike Garcia, demoralizing Sevilla before it was even settled on the field, and Fabian Orellana doubled Eibar’s lead 16 minutes later.



Sevilla midfielder Pablo Sarabia narrowed the gap with the first and only goal for his side after converting a penalty in the 21st minute.



However, 11 minutes later, Ivan Ramis netted a third goal for Eibar and Orellana added a fourth in the 61st minute.



With just seven minutes to go, Anaitz Arbilla scored a fifth goal to secure the win for Eibar.



Unbeaten Barcelona, which is set to be hosted by Espanyol on Sunday, leads the La Liga table with 57 points.



