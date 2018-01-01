 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 4,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Djokovic Confirms Right Elbow Surgery

MADRID – Novak Djokovic of Serbia confirmed on Saturday that he underwent surgery on his right elbow for an injury that had kept the former world No. 1 off the tennis court for six months.

Djokovic, currently world No. 13, announced on his Facebook page that he had consulted with many doctors before finally deciding to take the surgical route to deal with his elbow injury, which had plagued him for the past two years.

“I agreed with my team that I would try different methods after I finish in Australia, and a few days ago I accepted to do a small medical intervention on my elbow,” he said.

“It seems like I am on the good road now to full recovery,” he reiterated. “I’m learning a lot and for that I’m grateful.”

The Serbian star returned to competition at the 2018 Australian Open in January, only to get knocked out early in the round of 16, calling a medical timeout during the match due to his elbow.

Before Melbourne, Djokovic had been absent from competitive matches since July 2017, when he was eliminated in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Djokovic thanked his fans for their support, saying he was “super positive and excited” to complete his recovery and get back to “the place I love the most: the court.”
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved