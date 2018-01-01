

Lindsey Vonn Clinches 80th Alpine Skiing WC Victory in Germany



GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany – United States skier Lindsey Vonn clinched on Saturday her 80th Alpine Skiing World Cup victory in winning the women’s downhill race in southern Germany.



Vonn, 33, who finished with a time of 1:12.84, thus edged closer to Swede Ingemar Stenmark’s record of 86 wins and proved herself ahead of the upcoming Winter Olympic Games set to take place in South Korea from Feb. 9-25.



“American Lindsey Vonn provided another timely reminder that she will still be a force to be reckoned with at this month’s PyeongChang Olympics,” the International Ski Federation said on its website.



Italy’s Sofia Goggia – current leader in the discipline – came second in Saturday’s race, while Austria’s Cornelia Huetter came third.



