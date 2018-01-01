 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Babos Tops Wang, to Face Kozlova in Taiwan Open Final

TAIPEI – Timea Babos of Hungary defeated Wang Yafan of China on Saturday to face Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine in the final round of the WTA Taiwan Open tennis tournament held in Taipei.

Fourth seed Babos needed one hour and a half to beat the unseeded Wang 6-3, 6-4.

The world No. 5 Hungarian star advanced to her seventh career final with hopes of lifting a third WTA trophy, having won the inaugural Hungarian Ladies Open in 2017 and her maiden title in Monterrey at just 18 years old in 2012.

Babos’s opponent, world No. 85 Kozlova, is on the hunt for her first-ever title after beating Sabine Lisicki of Germany 7-5, 6-4 in 81 minutes in the semifinals.
 

