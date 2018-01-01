 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 4,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

IOC to Review Ban on 15 Russian Athletes for PyeongChang 2018

SEOUL – The International Olympic Committee said on Saturday that it will review a ban on 15 of the 28 Russian athletes over doping allegations, which might allow them to compete in the Winter Olympics at PyeongChang.

The names of the 15 athletes will be submitted to a panel that manages invitations, headed by former French Sports Minister Valerie Fourneyron, for review, IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said at a press conference in South Korea’s PyeongChang County.

Adams said the panel will review each case and decide if they will be able to compete at this year’s event.

The spokesperson added 75 percent of the Russian athletes that will take part in the games in PyeongChang – which will kick off on Feb. 9 – have not taken part in any other games and have gone through very strict anti-doping procedures.

He said strict anti-doping measures were in place for PyeongChang, and since April the IOC had carried out 16,760 analyses, and another 1,000 would be carried out during the competition.

The IOC spokesperson also said that in the women’s ice hockey team – where the two Koreas will compete together under one flag – at least three of the team members would have to be North Korean.
 

