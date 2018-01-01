 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Former Arsenal, Man City Player Bacary Sagna Signs with Benevento

ROME – French soccer player Bacary Sagna has signed with Benevento Calcio, the Italian Serie A side announced on Saturday.

Sagna, 33, who has played for the English Premier League clubs Arsenal FC and Manchester City, had been available since July when his contract with the latter ended.

“This morning, at the Caravaggio Sporting Village in Naples, an agreement was reached between Benevento Calcio and footballer Bacary Sagna,” the Italian club said in a statement.

The contract had been signed until June 30, though there was the possibility of renewing it for another year, the club added.

Although the winter transfer window concluded on Jan. 31, Benevento was able to incorporate Sagna due to him not being bound to another team.

After 10 years at Arsenal (2007-2014) and Man City (2014-2017) and playing 65 matches with France’s national team, Sagna was readying himself for a new experience in Italy.

Benevento was currently at the bottom of the league table with 7 points.
 

