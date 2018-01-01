 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 4,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

China’s Tencent Test Runs Smart Store in Shanghai Mall

SHANGHAI – Shoppers at a Shanghai Mall got on Saturday to experience tech giant Tencent’s first unmanned offline store.

Spread over around 300 square meters (3,230 square feet), the pop-up store, called “We Life,” is still a prototype without any cash registers or tellers, and allows customer inside for shopping after they scan a QR Code with their phone.

Chang Xiaoyue, a customer at the store, told EFE she found the experience very liberating as it was devoid of human interaction and she was free to choose her own products at her own pace.

All products at We Life are equipped with tags which use magnetic chips to store information and are linked to the company’s payment platform WeChat Pay, a service offered by instant messaging app WeChat, frequently called the Chinese equivalent of WhatsApp, but is known to be more functional.

After choosing their products, the buyers are stopped at a security counter, which scans the chosen products and places them in a virtual basket on the mobile app of the store, following which the customer pays through WeChat Pay.

The trial run of We Life – which concludes Sunday – comes a mere few days after the much hyped Amazon Go was opened to the public on Jan. 22.

Tencent’s debut in the offline store sector, however, comes with a different twist as unlike Chinese e-commerce heavyweight Alibaba – which has its own chain of brick-and-mortar supermarkets called Hema – Tencent is looking toward providing its offline store services to other companies.

“Instead of opening our own brick-and-mortar stores, we would like to present such business models to third-party partners,” Bai Zhenjie, an executive, in charge of retail at WeChat Pay, had told state newspaper China Daily.

However, Tencent is not the only Chinese company that is using this artificial intelligence-based business model.

Last month, e-commerce firm JD.com had announced plans to open hundreds of unmanned convenience stores.

Alibaba, too, presented a similar plan during a recent trade fair.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved