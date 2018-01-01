

Campillo, Frittelli Tie for Lead at 2018 Maybank Championship



KUALA LUMPUR – Spain’s Jorge Campillo and South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli were tied on Saturday for the lead in the third round of the 2018 Maybank Championship golf tournament in Kuala Lumpur.



Both players had bogey-free rounds of 66 and finished 15 under par, heading into the final round Sunday with a total of 201 strokes.



“I played solid for most of the round. I had a few tough holes but I managed to make the putts so overall I played solid,” said Campillo. “It’s a nice position to be and I’m excited.”



Frittelli, although admitting his day started off slow, said he made up for it with “some good birdies during the middle part of the round and that kept me going.”



The two leaders were just one stroke in front of Khalin H Joshi of India and Berry Henson of the United States, both of whom finished 14 under par with 202 strokes, one ahead of a crowded six-way tie for fifth place.



It was a tight round on Saturday, with 13 different players holding a share of the lead over the course of the day.



“It is super bunched,” Frittelli acknowledged. “I’m excited to mix it up.”



