

Nine Migrants Rescued from Small Boat off Southern Coast of Spain



ALGECIRAS, Spain – A group of nine men traveling on a small boat has been rescued near the coast of the southern Spanish port city of Algeciras, emergency services said on Saturday.



The group has since been transferred to the port, according to the same source.



Emergency services were alerted to the presence of the vessel off Algeciras at around 9:30 pm Friday after receiving a telephone call from an individual.



A team made up of members of the Spanish Red Cross, Civil Guard, National Police and Spanish Maritime Safety Agency was subsequently dispatched to assist in the rescue operation.



Those rescued from the boat – which was located about 4 miles off Gibraltar – were believed to have come from Algeria.



The migrants exhibited mild signs of hypothermia, though none needed to be hospitalized.



