HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Lady Gaga Forced to Cancel European Tour Dates over Health



LOS ANGELES – Lady Gaga has been forced to cancel the last 10 concerts making up the European leg of her world tour due to health concerns, the singer announced Saturday.



The star, famous for tracks such as “Pokerface” and “Paparazzi,” had on Jan. 14 resumed her Joanne World Tour in Barcelona after she had to suspend it back in September 2017 over “severe physical pain.”



“Unfortunately, Lady Gaga is suffering from severe pain that has materially impacted her ability to perform live,” a statement posted to the star’s Twitter account on Saturday said.



“As a result, Live Nation and Lady Gaga are announcing the cancellation of the final 10 dates of the European leg of her Joanne World Tour,” the statement added.



The “tough” decision to withdraw from the tour was made on Friday night after the singer consulted with her medical team, according to the statement.



Gaga was “extremely sorry and deeply saddened” over having to bow out of the remaining concerts in Europe.



“I love this show more than anything, and I love you, but this is beyond my control,” Gaga said.



“London, Manchester, Zurich, Koln, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Paris Berlin. And Rio. I promise I will be back in your city, but for now, I need to put myself and my well-being first,” she added.



LOS ANGELES – Lady Gaga has been forced to cancel the last 10 concerts making up the European leg of her world tour due to health concerns, the singer announced Saturday.The star, famous for tracks such as “Pokerface” and “Paparazzi,” had on Jan. 14 resumed her Joanne World Tour in Barcelona after she had to suspend it back in September 2017 over “severe physical pain.”“Unfortunately, Lady Gaga is suffering from severe pain that has materially impacted her ability to perform live,” a statement posted to the star’s Twitter account on Saturday said.“As a result, Live Nation and Lady Gaga are announcing the cancellation of the final 10 dates of the European leg of her Joanne World Tour,” the statement added.The “tough” decision to withdraw from the tour was made on Friday night after the singer consulted with her medical team, according to the statement.Gaga was “extremely sorry and deeply saddened” over having to bow out of the remaining concerts in Europe.“I love this show more than anything, and I love you, but this is beyond my control,” Gaga said.“London, Manchester, Zurich, Koln, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Paris Berlin. And Rio. I promise I will be back in your city, but for now, I need to put myself and my well-being first,” she added. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

