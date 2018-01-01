

Israeli Jets Strike Hamas Positions in Gaza after Rocket Attack



GAZA – Israeli jets struck a Hamas position in southern Gaza Strip Saturday morning in response to a rocket attack hours earlier, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.



The rocket attack targeted the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council – and was allegedly the second such attack since Thursday – but had caused no casualties.



“Moments ago, in response to the rocket fired at southern Israel earlier this evening, fighter jets struck a Hamas compound composed of two military structures in the southern Gaza Strip. The IDF holds Hamas accountable for all violence emanating from the Gaza Strip,” the IDF tweeted.



Sporadic rocket attacks from the Strip, under Israeli blockade since Hamas took control in 2007, and counterattack by Israel are common in the region.



In October 2017, Hamas had signed a reconciliation agreement through which it committed to gradually handing back control of the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian National Authority.



