 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 3,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Fed Freezes Expansion of Wells Fargo for “Persistent Misconduct”

WASHINGTON – The US Federal Reserve froze on Friday the expansion of the banking giant Wells Fargo until it improves its management, after noting “pervasive and persistent misconduct.”

“Until the firm makes sufficient improvements, it will be restricted from growing any larger than its total asset size as of the end of 2017,” the Fed said in a statement.

The Fed’s decision came two years after a scandal concerning fake accounts that Wells Fargo employees opened without the authorization or knowledge of their clients to comply with commercial targets.

Wells Fargo has admitted that this was a widespread practice in the bank between 2009 and 2016 and decided to dismiss 5,300 of its employees.

The bank has already paid $185 million in fines for that practice and another $142 million to settle a class action lawsuit.

In October 2016, the scandal led to the resignation of its then CEO, John Stumpf, who was replaced by Tim Sloan.

In its statement on Friday, the Fed said that Wells Fargo had prioritized its growth without ensuring effective risk management.

“The enforcement action we are taking today will ensure that Wells Fargo will not expand until it is able to do so safely and with the protections needed to manage all of its risks and protect its customers,” Fed Chair Janet Yellen said.

Wells Fargo will replace three members of its board of directors by April and another one by the end of 2018, the Fed statement said.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved