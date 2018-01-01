 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 3,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

Trump Aims to End Aid to Countries That Don’t Keep Drugs Out of US

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump threatened on Friday to end foreign aid to countries that don’t prevent illegal drugs from reaching the United States.

“I want to stop the aid. If they can’t stop drugs from coming in, ‘cause they can stop them a lot easier than us,” he said during a visit to the US the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) National Training Center in northern Virginia.

“They say, ‘oh we can’t control it.’ Oh great, we’re supposed to control it,” Trump said. “So we give them billions and billions of dollars, and they don’t do what they’re supposed to be doing, and they know that. But we’re going to take a very harsh action.”

The president did not mention any countries by name in regard to the drug issue, though he previously pointed to El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico as sources of illegal immigrants.

“These countries are not our friends, you know,” he said, though it was not entirely clear which nations he was talking about.

“We think they’re our friends, and we send them massive aid, and I won’t mention names right now. But I look at these countries, I look at the numbers we send them, we send them massive aid and they’re pouring drugs into our country and they’re laughing at us,” Trump said.

In a discussion with CBP officials, the president asked about the origin of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamines that reach the US and the routes used by traffickers.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved