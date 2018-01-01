 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 3,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Real Sociedad Pounds Deportivo 5-0

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain – Real Sociedad turned the page on Friday on the departure earlier this week of star defender Iñigo Martinez with a 5-0 rout over relegation-bound Deportivo.

The win brings Sociedad to 26 points from 22 matches, enough for the 14th spot in La Liga, while Depor, with 17 points, languish in 18th.

With some supporters still grumbling about the transfer of Martinez to regional rivals Athletic, Sociedad’s first victory of 2018 couldn’t have come at a better moment for the 15,626 people who came out to San Sebastian’s Anoeta stadium on a cold, rainy night.

The hosts dominated from the start, but possession didn’t lead to goals and the fans got nervous when Depor began to generate offense as the match clock approached 30 minutes.

Just then, however, Willian Jose scored to make it 1-0 for Sociedad.

Asier Illarramendi boosted the advantage to 2-0, connecting on a direct free kick in the 61st minute.

Minutes later, Deportivo had a chance to narrow the deficit with a fine shot by Lucas Perez, but Sociedad keeper Gero Rulli stopped what looked like a sure goal.

Sergio Canales settled the contest with a goal in the 75th minute and Aritz Elustondo – Iñigo Martinez’s replacement – scored in the 82nd to bring the tally to 4-0.

Illarramendi got his second of the night in the final minute of regulation, sparking pandemonium in the stands.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved