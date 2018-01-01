HOME | Arts & Entertainment

International Literary Awards for New Cuban Authors



HAVANA – Spanish publishing house Guantanamera, dedicated to publishing works by Cuban writers, joins forces with the prestigious Carmen Balcells Literary Agency to honor and provide visibility for new Cuban authors in the field of world literature.



Guantanamera, an undertaking of Lantia Publishing with little more than a year in existence, reaches an important milestone in its effort to be “a loudspeaker in the search for talented writers” on the island who are still invisible to the international reader, its director Daniel Pinilla told EFE



“With this joint effort of the publisher and the Carmen Balcells Literary Agency, we’re in search of the next big literary phenomenon, this time on the island. We believe there’s sufficient material for the world to pay attention to what is being written in Cuba,” said Pinilla, who is taking part with his publishing company in the 27th International Book Fair in Havana.



The prizewinner will take his or her bows at a ceremony scheduled for the first days of September in Barcelona.



Besides the cash prize, the award includes a contract to be represented by the Balcells Agency, which helped spark the Latin American literary boom in the 1960s and 1970s, and which will signify “top level backing.”



“We understand that this will shine a light on the rest of the Guantanamera catalogue, because in the end what we want is that the books are read and talked about,” Pinilla said, adding that part of his heart is in Cuba, about which he wrote “Hasta el Mojito Siempre” (Always Until the Mojito) published by Samarcanda.



This is the second time that the new publishing house takes part in Cuba’s Book Fair, the year’s most important cultural event on the island, and where it intends to return in part to fulfill “an obligation to the authors,” who are very pleased and excited to see their book in this landmark event in their country.



Considered the publishing house with the “largest catalogue of living Cuban authors,” Guantanamera has published many young authors on the island, many of them unpublished and whose works would otherwise never have seen the light of day.



