Bernal Wins Colombian Time Trial Title



MEDELLIN, Colombia – Egan Bernal, a member of Britain’s Sky team, won the time trial competition on Friday in the Colombian National Cycling Championships.



The 21-year-old rider completed the 25-km (15.5-mi.) circuit through Medellin in 28 minutes, 42 seconds, besting Daniel Martinez of the Education First team by six seconds.



Medellin Inder’s Walter Vargas took third place, 31 seconds behind the winner.



“Obviously, I wanted to do the time trial, but it’s not my specialty,” Bernal told reporters after the race. “To end up winning surprised me and left me very happy.”



“Wearing this (national championship) jersey in Europe will be a great responsibility,” he said.



Bernal earned best-young-rider honors in the recent Santos Tour Down Under in Australia, where he finished sixth in the general classification.



Last August, he won the Tour de l’Avenir (Tour of the Future), a race that follows the Tour de France limited to riders 23 and under who compete under their respective national flags.



Colombia’s top cyclist, 2017 Tour de France runner-up Rigoberto Uran, missed the time trial due to technical problems but is set to take part in Saturday’s 228-km road race at the National Championships.



