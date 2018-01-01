 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 3,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Argentina

Floods in Northern Argentina Force 1,000s from Their Homes

BUENOS AIRES – Thousands of residents of the northern Argentine province of Salta were evacuated from their homes Friday as the rain-swollen Pilcomayo and Bermejo rivers continued to rise.

A growing number of people not under an official evacuation order are also leaving, the provincial government told EFE.

The flooding claimed its first fatality two days ago.

“We are working on the evacuation centers, prevention and containment,” Salta Gov. Juan Manuel Urtubey said during a meeting with his Cabinet. “Our priority is to offer immediate attention to our brothers and sisters who are suffering from the harsh weather conditions and the historic rise of the Pilcomayo.”

The provincial government is implementing a plan to provide free transportation for evacuees on 113 buses. The operation will remain in place at least until early next week, as additional heavy rainfall is expected.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved