HOME | Argentina

Floods in Northern Argentina Force 1,000s from Their Homes



BUENOS AIRES – Thousands of residents of the northern Argentine province of Salta were evacuated from their homes Friday as the rain-swollen Pilcomayo and Bermejo rivers continued to rise.



A growing number of people not under an official evacuation order are also leaving, the provincial government told EFE.



The flooding claimed its first fatality two days ago.



“We are working on the evacuation centers, prevention and containment,” Salta Gov. Juan Manuel Urtubey said during a meeting with his Cabinet. “Our priority is to offer immediate attention to our brothers and sisters who are suffering from the harsh weather conditions and the historic rise of the Pilcomayo.”



The provincial government is implementing a plan to provide free transportation for evacuees on 113 buses. The operation will remain in place at least until early next week, as additional heavy rainfall is expected.



BUENOS AIRES – Thousands of residents of the northern Argentine province of Salta were evacuated from their homes Friday as the rain-swollen Pilcomayo and Bermejo rivers continued to rise.A growing number of people not under an official evacuation order are also leaving, the provincial government told EFE.The flooding claimed its first fatality two days ago.“We are working on the evacuation centers, prevention and containment,” Salta Gov. Juan Manuel Urtubey said during a meeting with his Cabinet. “Our priority is to offer immediate attention to our brothers and sisters who are suffering from the harsh weather conditions and the historic rise of the Pilcomayo.”The provincial government is implementing a plan to provide free transportation for evacuees on 113 buses. The operation will remain in place at least until early next week, as additional heavy rainfall is expected. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

