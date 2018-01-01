 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 3,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Brazil (Click here for more)

Secrecy Surrounds Rio Samba Schools’ Preparations for Carnival

RIO DE JANEIRO – An important concern for the 13 samba schools hard at work preparing for the 2018 edition of Rio de Janeiro’s world-famous Carnival is to keep prying eyes away from the floats and costumes.

Laboring inside cavernous warehouses spread across an area the size of 10 soccer fields, the seamstresses, mechanics and jacks-of-all-trades who create the extravagant displays that parade through the Sambadrome remain vigilant for spies.

But while cameras are generally unwelcome, the popular Portela samba school allow media to visit their workshop.

“It’s a school founded in 1923 and it’s turning 95 in this 2018,” Portela chairman Favio Pavao told EFE. “In the course of all that time, it became the most victorious school, with 22 conquests.”

With Rio Mayor Marcelo Crivela’s decision to reduce municipal funding for Carnival by 50 percent, to roughly $4 million, the floats are sure to be less sumptuous.

In the Sambadrome procession on Feb. 12, Portela will follow Unidos da Tijuca, a 3,500-member samba school with six floats.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved