  Sports

BMC Wins Team Time Trial at Tour of Valencia

CALPE, Spain – BMC won Friday’s team time trial on the third stage of the Tour of Valencia after a last-minute decision by organizers not to count individual cyclists’ times toward the general classification due to bad weather.

The US team finished the 30.5-km (18.17-mi.) stage between Benitatxell and Calpe in 27 minutes, 25 seconds, 1:08 ahead of runners-up Astana.

AG2R La Mondiale completed the podium, 1:12 slower than BMC, who won the Tour of Valencia time trial for the second year in a row.

Just before the start of the stage, organizers decided to exclude the individual times, citing safety concerns because of the weather.

Movistar rider Alejandro Valverde retains the overall leader’s yellow jersey, improving the Spaniard’s odds of winning the event for the third time.
 

