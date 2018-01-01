

Ecoduct Adds Wetlands That Clean Up Sewage to Mexico City Thoroughfare



MEXICO CITY – The Ecoduct is a project that will transform the Rio de la Piedad Viaduct on one of Mexico City’s most important thoroughfares with a recreational green area and a system of artificial wetlands for purifying sewage.



The Ecoduct began as an initiative of the civil association Cuatro al Cubo in order to restore a public area and the city’s river system.



“Besides recovering this public area, we propose that since every city must live with its rivers, something should be done to recover them,” the director of the association, Maria Antonieta Peregrina, told EFE.



Construction of the Ecoduct is being carried out on the viaduct between the lanes going opposite directions, in what once was the riverbed of the Rio de la Piedad river, which was channeled through an aqueduct more than 50 years ago.



This would be a park with a cultural pedestrian walkway, green areas and a system of artificial wetlands for purifying waste water.



In that context, Peregrina said the Ecoduct would channel part of the sewage from the area to where it can be easily treated with live, natural systems, with the wetlands as biofilters.



This Feb. 2 has been named World Wetlands Day, with the goal of raising the public’s awareness about the value of these systems and the benefits they provide, while one of the slogans for this year is “Wetlands for a sustainable urban future.”



Systems of artificial wetlands are a low-cost alternative for purifying sewage through aquatic plants. The existence of artificial wetlands also attract wildlife, since they effectively create a better environment.



The Ecoduct will be inaugurated late this February and the urban wetlands it creates are expected to give people a whole new concept of city parks.



Awakening visitors’ interest so they take a personal interest in the park and do their bit to take care of it is one of the goals of the Cuatro al Cubo group, which also hopes the Ecoduct will set an example both nationally and worldwide.



