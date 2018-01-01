

Two Giant Diamonds Weighing Close to 100 Carats Found in Russian Mine



MOSCOW – Russia’s Alrosa corporation, one of the world’s largest diamond producers, said on Friday on its official Twitter account that its miners had discovered two giant-sized diamonds in the northeastern Siberian republic of Yakutia.



The two very large precious stones weighing 97.9 and 85.6 carats were extracted from the “Yubileynaya pipe” diamond mine and are transparent, yellow-hued and octahedral shaped, the company said.



“We are happy to announce new findings,” the company said. “It is true that large stones over 50 carats are very rare,” it added.



The company’s statement said that such diamonds were traditionally sold at auctions where they are in good demand.



The largest of the two diamonds measures 26 by 17 by 21 millimeters, while the smaller one measures 28 by 27.2 by 27.1 mm, the statement said.



Alrosa said the Yubileynaya pipe mine was discovered in 1975 and ranks among the largest primary diamond deposits both in Yakutia and the rest of the world.



The largest Russian diamond ever found dates back to the Soviet era and was named “XXVI Congress of the Communist Party,” weighed in at 342.5 carats and was extracted in 1980 from the “Mir” diamond mine in Yakutia.



It was followed by the “Alexander Pushkin,” weighing 320.65 carats, found in 1989 and named in honor of the Russian poet.



In 2017 in an Arkhangelsk mine, a 181.68-carat diamond was discovered making it the largest diamond ever found in Europe.



