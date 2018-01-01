 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 3,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Two Giant Diamonds Weighing Close to 100 Carats Found in Russian Mine

MOSCOW – Russia’s Alrosa corporation, one of the world’s largest diamond producers, said on Friday on its official Twitter account that its miners had discovered two giant-sized diamonds in the northeastern Siberian republic of Yakutia.

The two very large precious stones weighing 97.9 and 85.6 carats were extracted from the “Yubileynaya pipe” diamond mine and are transparent, yellow-hued and octahedral shaped, the company said.

“We are happy to announce new findings,” the company said. “It is true that large stones over 50 carats are very rare,” it added.

The company’s statement said that such diamonds were traditionally sold at auctions where they are in good demand.

The largest of the two diamonds measures 26 by 17 by 21 millimeters, while the smaller one measures 28 by 27.2 by 27.1 mm, the statement said.

Alrosa said the Yubileynaya pipe mine was discovered in 1975 and ranks among the largest primary diamond deposits both in Yakutia and the rest of the world.

The largest Russian diamond ever found dates back to the Soviet era and was named “XXVI Congress of the Communist Party,” weighed in at 342.5 carats and was extracted in 1980 from the “Mir” diamond mine in Yakutia.

It was followed by the “Alexander Pushkin,” weighing 320.65 carats, found in 1989 and named in honor of the Russian poet.

In 2017 in an Arkhangelsk mine, a 181.68-carat diamond was discovered making it the largest diamond ever found in Europe.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved