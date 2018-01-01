

Emenike Discusses Status during His Presentation as Las Palmas Player



LAS PALMAS, Spain – Nigerian forward Emmanuel Emenike discussed on Friday his status during his presentation as a new player at the La Liga team Las Palmas.



30-year-old Emenike joined the Spanish side during the winter transfer window on a loan until the end of the season from Greek Olympiacos after being sidelined for three months due to injury.



“I have been out for a while through injury, but I feel great now,” Emenike said. “It is a tough league but I believe in my ability and I want to give my best to Las Palmas.”



Asked about the possibility of making his debut on Monday against visitors Malaga, Emenike said he would be ready if coach Paco Jemez decided to play him.



