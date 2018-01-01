 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Chelsea Registers Giroud, Barkley, Palmieri in Champions League Squad

LONDON – Chelsea registered Olivier Giroud, Ross Barkley and Emerson Palmieri on Friday in the list of players available for the Champions League, ahead of the last-16 tie against Barcelona.

The Blues are scheduled to face the La Liga side in the first leg on Feb 20 at Stamford Bridge, with the three new signings of this winter market chosen to participate by coach Antonio Conte.

French forward Olivier Giroud joined Chelsea on Jan. 31 after abandoning their London rivals Arsenal for an undisclosed fee that British media put around 15 million pounds ($21 million).

Midfielder Ross Barkley, who came from Everton, arrived at Stamford Bridge in the early days of the winter market, for an amount close to 17 million euros.

To strengthen the defensive line, Chelsea signed Emerson Palmieri, who came from Roma for 20 million euros plus 9 million in variables.

Despite the fact that Roma played the Champions League, an ankle injury prevented Palmieri from taking part in the competition with the Italian team, so he can now participate with Chelsea.
 

