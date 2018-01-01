 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 3,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Jarry Gives Chile 1-0 Lead over Ecuador in Davis Cup

SANTIAGO – Nicolas Jarry has given Chile a 1-0 lead over Ecuador in Davis Cup Americas Zone Group I action with a 6-2, 6-3 victory Friday over Ivan Endara.

The 1.98-meter (6-foot-6) Jarry used his big serve to full effect in the easy win, which he clinched in just over one hour at Court Central Anita Lizana, an outdoor clay court in Santiago.

The 95th-ranked Jarry smacked 10 aces, won a whopping 94 percent of his first-serve points and did not face a single break point against his 597th-ranked opponent.

Endara, by contrast, won just 56 percent of his first-serve points and was broken on three occasions.

The tie is being played under a new Davis Cup format for Zone Groups I and II in which matches are two out of three sets (as opposed to three out of five) and the reverse singles contests are played on Saturday after the doubles, rather than on Sunday.

That change makes this Chile-Ecuador Americas Zone Group I first-round tie a two-day event.

In Friday’s second rubber, 405th-ranked Chilean Gonzalo Lama will take on 281st-ranked Ecuadorian Roberto Quiroz.

The winner of this first-round match-up will square off in April against 2016 Davis Cup champion Argentina, which went from king of the World Group to a spot in the Americas Zone due to losses to Italy and Kazakhstan last season.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved