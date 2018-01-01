

Italy Rejects That Amazon Staff Be Tracked, Steered by Electronic Wristbands



ROME – The Italian government said on Friday it rejected that workers at Amazon, a United States-based e-commerce corporation, be monitored and directed through electronic bracelets registering their movements, arguing that such a device contravened Italian legislation.



The statement came in the wake of Amazon recently filing a patent for a system that logs its employees’ every move within the technological giant’s facilities, purportedly in order to assist them in their work duties.



“Amazon’s electronic wristband goes against the law,” said Teresa Maria Di Salvo, the deputy caucus chair of the ruling Democratic Party in the lower chamber.



The proposed wristbands, which for the time being remain merely hypothetical, were designed to guide employee movements by vibrating, thus telling them where they are required, in order to improve workforce efficiency.



Meanwhile, Italy’s minister of economic development, Carlo Calenda, met with Amazon executives and told them: “the only wristbands made in Italy are those in jewelry shops.”



“I have explained it to them and they have understood that this is not an Italian custom and never will be,” Calenda added.



Flash mobs formed in Rome in response to the controversy, with protesters sporting paper wristbands reading the slogan “Innovation Isn’t Slavery.”



