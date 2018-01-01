 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 3,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Wenger Says He Is Not Completely Satisfied with Arsenal’s Transfer Window

LONDON – Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger said on Friday he was not completely satisfied with the Premier League’s transfer window, despite signing French winger Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to a record deal.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of their Premier League match against Everton, Wenger added the squad had some weaknesses they have to deal with.

“I couldn’t do everything. I wanted to do more,” Wenger said, responding to a question about Arsenal’s transfer window.

“I believe we have to find an internal solution to our defensive problems, and that means everyone putting more effort in. But overall I am happy with the way things went in the transfer market,” Wenger continued.

Arsenal conceded more goals (34) than any other Premier League top six teams, after 25 matches.

During the winter transfer window, Arsenal saw Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud, Theo Walcott, Mathieu Debuchy, Francis Coquelin, Marcus McGuane, Chuba Akpom, Krystian Bielik and Jeff Reine-Adelaide leaving Emirates Stadium.

In return, Arsenal signed Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for a record 56 million pounds ($79.33 million) and Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United – in a swapping deal that involved Sanchez – and Konstantinos Mavropanos from Greek PAS Giannina.

“It was difficult because of course Dortmund wanted a replacement. First we had to agree to the transfer deal with them and then after that we had to wait for them to find somebody who could replace him,” Wenger added regarding Aubameyang’s deal.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved