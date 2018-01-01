

Wenger Says He Is Not Completely Satisfied with Arsenal’s Transfer Window



LONDON – Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger said on Friday he was not completely satisfied with the Premier League’s transfer window, despite signing French winger Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to a record deal.



Addressing a press conference on the eve of their Premier League match against Everton, Wenger added the squad had some weaknesses they have to deal with.



“I couldn’t do everything. I wanted to do more,” Wenger said, responding to a question about Arsenal’s transfer window.



“I believe we have to find an internal solution to our defensive problems, and that means everyone putting more effort in. But overall I am happy with the way things went in the transfer market,” Wenger continued.



Arsenal conceded more goals (34) than any other Premier League top six teams, after 25 matches.



During the winter transfer window, Arsenal saw Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud, Theo Walcott, Mathieu Debuchy, Francis Coquelin, Marcus McGuane, Chuba Akpom, Krystian Bielik and Jeff Reine-Adelaide leaving Emirates Stadium.



In return, Arsenal signed Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for a record 56 million pounds ($79.33 million) and Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United – in a swapping deal that involved Sanchez – and Konstantinos Mavropanos from Greek PAS Giannina.



“It was difficult because of course Dortmund wanted a replacement. First we had to agree to the transfer deal with them and then after that we had to wait for them to find somebody who could replace him,” Wenger added regarding Aubameyang’s deal.



