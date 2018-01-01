

Punxsutawney Phil Emerges on Groundhog Day, Predicts Long Winter Ahead for US



PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pennsylvania – Punxsutawney Phil has some bad news for those in the northern United States hoping for early relief from the frigid weather.



The famed groundhog emerged Friday from his temporary home on Gobbler’s Knob in this town just outside of Pittsburgh and saw his shadow, or at least that was the interpretation of Jeff Lundy, vice president of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.



During the event, the club’s co-handler, John Griffiths, held Phil up in the air while Lundy read the groundhog’s prognostication.



Thousands of people gathered early Friday morning at Gobbler’s Knob, a hill on Punxsutawney’s outskirts, to see this traditional, festive event that has been held every Feb. 2 since 1887.



“According to legend, if Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter weather. If he does not see his shadow, there will be an early spring,” the Groundhog Club’s Web site says.



“How often is Phil’s prediction correct? 100 percent of the time, of course!” the Web site says, adding tongue in cheek that there has been only one Phil and he has been able to give his annual prediction for more than 131 years by drinking the “elixir of life,” which is a secret recipe.



