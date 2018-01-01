 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 3,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

Punxsutawney Phil Emerges on Groundhog Day, Predicts Long Winter Ahead for US

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pennsylvania – Punxsutawney Phil has some bad news for those in the northern United States hoping for early relief from the frigid weather.

The famed groundhog emerged Friday from his temporary home on Gobbler’s Knob in this town just outside of Pittsburgh and saw his shadow, or at least that was the interpretation of Jeff Lundy, vice president of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.

During the event, the club’s co-handler, John Griffiths, held Phil up in the air while Lundy read the groundhog’s prognostication.

Thousands of people gathered early Friday morning at Gobbler’s Knob, a hill on Punxsutawney’s outskirts, to see this traditional, festive event that has been held every Feb. 2 since 1887.

“According to legend, if Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter weather. If he does not see his shadow, there will be an early spring,” the Groundhog Club’s Web site says.

“How often is Phil’s prediction correct? 100 percent of the time, of course!” the Web site says, adding tongue in cheek that there has been only one Phil and he has been able to give his annual prediction for more than 131 years by drinking the “elixir of life,” which is a secret recipe.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved