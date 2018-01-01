

Ramos Beats Broady, Hands Spain 1-0 Lead at Davis Cup



MALAGA, Spain – Spain’s Albert Ramos-Viñolas beat world No. 165 Liam Broady 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) on Friday, handing his country a 1-0 lead over the United Kingdom in the Davis Cup World Group first round tie in the Spanish city of Marbella.



The 21st-ranked Ramos-Viñolas, who saved a set point during the tiebreak, had to work for two hours and 34 minutes to earn his first home Davis Cup rubber.



“I think he played a great match,” the Spaniard said of Broady, the 24-year-old first-time Davis player.



“He was fighting all the match. It was very close – all the sets were very close,” added the 30-year-old.



Spain, the five-time Davis Cup champion, last won the team event in 2011, when they prevailed 3-1 over Argentina in the final.



