 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 3,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Spain’s Marin Crashes Out of India Open Badminton Event

NEW DELHI – Spain’s Carolina Marin suffered a surprising upset in the quarterfinals of the India Open badminton tournament, losing 21-12, 21-19 Friday to Hong Kong’s Cheung Ngan-yi.

The fifth-ranked Marin, who is the reigning Olympic women’s singles gold medalist and a two-time world champion, came into the match at the Siri Fort Indoor Stadium in New Delhi as the heavy favorite and appeared to on her way to a routine victory when she grabbed an 11-8 advantage at the first mid-game interval.

But Cheung benefited from that pause and some advice from her coach, reeling off nine straight points to take a 17-11 lead and then wrapping up the first game a few points later.

The Spaniard appeared to turn things around and held the advantage for most of the second game before one final surge by Cheung gave her the victory.

With the loss, Marin came away empty handed in the season’s first three Super 500 events, a group of tournaments in Asia that are part of the new BWF World Tour and attract many of the world’s top players.

In January, she lost in the semifinals of the Malaysia Masters to Taiwanese world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying before falling in the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters to China’s He Bingjiao.

In other action, the top seed in women’s singles, fourth-ranked Indian P.V. Sindhu, dropped a game to Spain’s Beatriz Corrales but advanced to Saturday’s semifinals with a 21-12, 19-21, 21-11 victory.

She will next take on this year’s Malaysia Masters champion and current world No. 3, Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon, who continued her strong start to the season by routing Hong Kong’s Yip Pui-yin 21-11, 21-11 in Friday quarterfinal action.

The India Open awards total prize money of $350,000 across five categories: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved