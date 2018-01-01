

Cristiano Returns to Real Madrid Training Group



MADRID – Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday returned to the training group with Real Madrid before traveling to Valencia for a La Liga game against Levante.



Defenders Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane also participated in the training session, appearing to be fully recovered from their injuries and ready to play against Levante.



After two days of absence, Cristiano returned to train with his teammates under the guidance of coach Zinedine Zidane, without any apparent effects of the muscle pain that forced him to train alone this week.



Meanwhile, the injured Jesus Vallejo and Dani Ceballos continued to be absent from the group session, while Isco Alarcon returned to train after recovering from his hip problems.



