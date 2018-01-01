

Germany, Australia Tied 1-1 after 1st Day of the Davis Cup



BRISBANE, Australia – Australia rallied on Friday from a 1-0 deficit to draw level 1-1 against Germany at the end of the first day of their Davis Cup first round tie.



In the first rubber of the tie held at Pat Rafter Arena in the Australian city of Brisbane, Alexander Zverev gave Germany the lead prevailing over Alex de Minaur, but the Europeans’ joy was short lived as Nick Kyrgios drew level defeating Jan-Lennard Struff.



“We hoped for 2-0 but I think at 1-1 we are feeling a little bit like we are actually down because we might have lost an option for the doubles,’’ German captain Michael Kohlmann said.



Making his debut in the tournament at the age of 18, De Minaur seemed on his way to defeat Zverev, world No. 5, who was trailing 1-2 on sets.



The two-time ATP Masters champion Zverev, however, turned the tables, pushing the rubber into a decider he managed to win through a tie-break, securing a 7-5, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) win.



Kyrgios got things back to square one, with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Struff in a match that lasted one hour and 37 minutes.



On his way to get his team on the scoreboard, Kyrgios held his serve during the encounter, fending off the lone break points he faced.



The tie is to continue on Saturday with the Australian pair of Matthew Ebden and John Peers taking on Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk and Tim Putz.



