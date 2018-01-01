 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Indonesia Includes Homosexuality in Medical Guide of Mental Disorders

JAKARTA – Indonesia is about to publish a medical guide where it has listed homosexuality as a mental disorder, the health ministry said Friday.

According to the guide the lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transsexuals community are at risk of mental disorders owing to their sexual orientation, the Ministry’s Director of Prevention and Control for Mental Problems, Fidiansyah, told EFE.

“The last touches are now complete and this year there will be meetings with the stakeholders,” he said.

The guide is based on two reports; one drafted in 2016 by the Indonesian Psychiatrists Association (PDSKJI) and the other by the Health Ministry last year.

The PDSKJI report says gays and bisexuals are at risk of emotional problems such as depression owing to identity crises, while transsexuals are susceptible to mental diseases.

It also recommended certain rights for the LGBT group, such as access to treatment and medical awareness.

The ministry document that EFE accessed consults other ministries, such as Religion, and concludes that homosexuality is against the ethos of the country.

The Indonesian parliament is currently discussing an amendment to the penal code to criminalize homosexuality in the country.

Homosexuality is legal in Indonesia, except in the Aceh province, in Sumatra island, where the Islamic Sharia law is in force.
 

