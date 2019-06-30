

Mikel Rico Extends Contract with Athletic Bilbao until 2019



BILBAO, Spain – Athletic Bilbao reached an agreement with Mikel Rico to extend his contract until June 30, 2019 with a termination clause of 35 million euros ($43.7 million), the club reported on Friday.



Rico, 33, celebrates his fifth season with Bilbao, his team since the summer of 2013 when he arrived from Granada.



Since then, the Spanish midfielder has played a total of 162 official matches: 115 in La Liga, 18 in the Copa del Rey, 28 in European competitions and one Spanish Super Cup match, scoring 13 goals in total.



Rico is the sixth Bilbao player to renew his contract in recent weeks after Iago Herrerin, Xabi Etxeita, Iñigo Lekue, Iñaki Williams and Kepa Arrizabalaga and the 10th so far this season counting Beñat Etxebarria, Mikel Vesga, Unai Nuñez and Aritz Aduriz.



