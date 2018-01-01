

Protest against Finnish Government Employment Model Brings Helsinki to a Halt



HELSINKI – A host of labor unions went on strike in Finland on Friday, crippling the capital’s public transport system in a protest against a controversial government initiative to tackle unemployment.



The employment model pursued by the Finnish executive, a coalition between three center to center-right parties, would require those currently out of work to take on at least 18 hours of paid odd jobs over three months, enroll in training courses or face punitive cuts to their job seeker’s allowance.



In opposition to the measure, the Central Organization of Finish Trade Unions (SAK) convened a day of protests that coincided with a strike staged by Finland’s Transport Union (AKT), which brought Helsinki’s metro and tram services to a halt.



Transport Union members braved the frigid temperatures in the capital to join the street protests.



Public transport systems in the capital were due to return to normal on Saturday.



