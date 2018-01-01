

Adrenaline Junkies Gather as World’s Longest Zip-Line Opens in the UAE



RAS AL-KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates – The world’s longest zip-line opened Friday in the United Arab Emirates, allowing thrill-seekers a chance to soar from the country’s highest peak to some 2.83 kilometers (1.5 miles) across the desert valley below.



The Jebel Jais Flight Zipline is to allow the more intrepid visitors to the UAE’s northern Ras Al-Khamaih emirate a chance to launch themselves from 1,680 meters (5,511 feet) up, reaching speeds approaching 150 kph (93 mph) as the force of gravity pulls them to the landing point on the other side of the valley.



A small group of people gathered at the Jebel Jais mountain to watch the inaugural run of the zip-line, which has been officially recognized by the Guinness World Records as the longest in the world.



The ride is located some 115 km north of Dubai and costs AE$650 ($177) per person.



