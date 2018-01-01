 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 3,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Adrenaline Junkies Gather as World’s Longest Zip-Line Opens in the UAE

RAS AL-KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates – The world’s longest zip-line opened Friday in the United Arab Emirates, allowing thrill-seekers a chance to soar from the country’s highest peak to some 2.83 kilometers (1.5 miles) across the desert valley below.

The Jebel Jais Flight Zipline is to allow the more intrepid visitors to the UAE’s northern Ras Al-Khamaih emirate a chance to launch themselves from 1,680 meters (5,511 feet) up, reaching speeds approaching 150 kph (93 mph) as the force of gravity pulls them to the landing point on the other side of the valley.

A small group of people gathered at the Jebel Jais mountain to watch the inaugural run of the zip-line, which has been officially recognized by the Guinness World Records as the longest in the world.

The ride is located some 115 km north of Dubai and costs AE$650 ($177) per person.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved