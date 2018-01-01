 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 3,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

Philippines Links 3 Children’s Deaths to Sanofi Pasteur Dengue Vaccine

MANILA – The Philippine authorities linked on Friday the death of at least 3 children to Dengvaxia, a vaccine against Dengue fever developed by the French pharmaceutical company Sanofi Pasteur, and whose sale, distribution and marketing in the Philippines was suspended in late 2017.

Health Undersecretary Enrique Domingo said that the three cases were found to have a causal association with the administration of the vaccine.

“They died of dengue even (though) they were given Dengvaxia. Two of them may have died because of vaccine failure,” Domingo said during a press briefing.

On Dec. 1, the Health Department announced the temporary suspension of a dengue immunization campaign after Sanofi Pasteur warned that Dengavaxia might increase the risk of severe disease in people who had never been exposed to the virus.

However, the vaccine had already been administered to more than 800,000 children in dengue-risk areas.

The study conducted by the government failed to find any evidence that the deaths of 14 children due to Dengue were related to the vaccine.

The possible link between the apparently defective Dengvaxia and the deaths strengthened the Health Department’s decision to stop the vaccination program, according to the health undersecretary.

“Dengvaxia is not ready for mass vaccinations and we would need three to five more years to watch and monitor if there would be other adverse reactions from the vaccine,” he said.

The ministry also released a statement Friday stating that there was fear and confusion among the parents of the inoculated children.

On Jan. 15, Sanofi Pasteur announced it would return 1.4 billion peso ($27.8 million) to the Philippine government for the doses of unused vaccines, following the suspension of the dengue vaccination campaign, while adding that the decision had nothing to do with the safety and quality of Dengvaxia.

According to Sanofi Pasteur – founded in 1994 in Lyon, France and based in Pennsylvania, USA – the vaccine protects patients with a history of dengue, but it is possible that the effects could be more severe than normal if it is administered to people who have not been come into contact with the disease before.

The vaccination campaign in the Philippines was launched in 2016 and was aimed at around a million students in some 6,000 public schools.

There are around 390 million dengue cases in the world every year, with almost 100 million cases manifesting the severity of disease, according to the WHO.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved