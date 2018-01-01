 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 3,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

At Least 90 People Feared Dead as Boat Capsizes off Coast of Libya

GENEVA – At least 90 people were feared to have drowned on Friday after a boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Libya, the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration said.

According to Olivia Headon from the IOM, 10 bodies washed up on the shores of Libya and two survivors managed to swim to safety, while another was rescued by a fishing boat.

Headon said eight of the dead and many of the missing were believed to be from Pakistan.

Survivors told the IOM that the boat sank off the coast of the northwestern city of Zuwara for unknown reasons.

The number of Pakistani people trying to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe has grown considerably in the last few months, said Headon.

In January, 240 Pakistani nationals attempted the journey, while in the same month last year there were only nine.

At least 6,624 people have arrived in Europe through Mediterranean routes so far this year and another 246 have died attempting the crossing in Jan., according to IOM figures.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved