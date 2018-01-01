

UK PM Says Bilateral Ties with China on an Upswing despite Brexit



SHANGHAI – British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday that despite Brexit, her country’s bilateral ties with China have been growing stronger.



May, who is on an official trip to China, also reaffirmed the importance of ushering in a new era of relations with China at a forum for Chinese entrepreneurs in Shanghai, attended by Chinese business tycoons such as Jack Ma, the founder and executive chairman of the Alibaba Group.



“As I’ve traveled around China over the last few days, I’ve seen that we have the potential to do so much more together,” said May, hours before ending her three-day visit.



The two countries signed trade agreements worth £9 billion during May’s visit.



“Trade between our nations is worth almost £60 billion and rising. Chinese investment is helping the UK develop infrastructure and create jobs. Nearly 50,000 British businesses import goods from China, while more than 10,000 sell their goods to customers here,” she said.



“I’ve talked a lot with my Chinese counterparts about this growing partnership between our two countries, but it’s important to recognize that it isn’t just about governments. It’s about businesses. About people. About bringing the UK and China closer together so that we can all share the benefits of growth,” she added.



May also met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday and affirmed that the “golden age” of bilateral relations between the two countries, as the Chinese leader has frequently described it, has not changed despite Brexit.



