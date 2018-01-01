 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 3,2018
 
  Business & Economy

Spain’s Unemployment Jumped in First Month of the Year, Report Shows

MADRID – The number of people officially registered as unemployed in Spain grew by 63,747 in January, the highest increase observed in that month for three years, the Ministry of Employment and Social Security said on Friday.

The jump in numbers brings the total number of unemployed people in Spain to 3,476,528, although the overall trend was still positive, as annual figures for 2017 saw 283,703 people find jobs, equating to a 7.45-percent reduction in the unemployment rate.

The number of people signed onto Spain’s Social Security system in the first month of the year also dropped by some 178,170, bringing the total number of affiliates nationwide to 18,282,031.

Those figures represented a more substantial drop compared to the same period in 2017 but were lower than the data recorded in the nine previous years, the ministry said.
 

