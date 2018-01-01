 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 3,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Deutsche Bank Posts Losses of €497 Million for 2017

FRANKFURT, Germany – Deutsche Bank, Germany’s largest bank, posted on Friday a net loss of 497 million euros ($621 million) due to tax reforms in the United States.

Deutsche Bank reported that it lost 2.18 billion euros in the fourth quarter of last year, 15.6 percent more than in 2016.

The results mean the bank has posted losses for the third consecutive year.

While presenting the results, Deutsche Bank Chief Executive John Cryan said the bank had “recorded the first pre-tax profit in three years despite a challenging market environment, low interest rates and further investments in technology and controls.”

“Only a charge related to US tax reform at the end of the year meant that we had to post a full-year after-tax loss,” Cryan added.

The CEO said the bank was confident that it was “firmly on the path to producing growth and higher returns with sustained discipline on costs and risks.”

The result pre-tax results were better in 2017 because Deutsche Bank had less depreciations and less litigation costs than the previous year.

In the fourth quarter, Deutsche Bank also posted a pre-tax loss of 1.34 billion euros due to low income from capital markets, and costs of the sale of the private banking business and firms in Poland, as well as restructuring costs for the Postbank merger.

The interest revenue reduced last year by 15.2 percent, while provision for credit losses was down 62 percent.

Non interest related income fell by nine percent in the same period.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved