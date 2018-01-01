

At Least 5 Killed in Accident Involving 2 Military Helicopters in France



PARIS – At least five people died on Friday in an accident involving two military helicopters in southeastern France, the country’s defense ministry confirmed to EFE.



Rescue teams were looking for a sixth person who was aboard one of the aircraft, the source said.



According to the prefecture of the department of Var, where the accident took place, the two helicopters belonged to the French Army Light Aviation School of Cannet des Maures.



Var Prefect Jean-Luc Vedelaine said that four bodies had been recovered, while a fifth was still at the crash site.



About 30 rescuers were at the scene taking part in the operation, the prefect said.



The circumstances of the crash, which happened shortly before 8 am in an area near Carcès Lake, were still unknown, according to defense ministry sources.



Defense Minister Florence Parly would be traveling to the site of the crash in the coming hours.



The helicopters involved in the accident belonged to a base that hosts 82 aircraft, according to the center’s website.



It also houses the Franco-German school of the European Tiger combat helicopter, where French, German and Spanish pilots have been trained since 2003.



