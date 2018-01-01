 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 3,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

At Least 5 Killed in Accident Involving 2 Military Helicopters in France

PARIS – At least five people died on Friday in an accident involving two military helicopters in southeastern France, the country’s defense ministry confirmed to EFE.

Rescue teams were looking for a sixth person who was aboard one of the aircraft, the source said.

According to the prefecture of the department of Var, where the accident took place, the two helicopters belonged to the French Army Light Aviation School of Cannet des Maures.

Var Prefect Jean-Luc Vedelaine said that four bodies had been recovered, while a fifth was still at the crash site.

About 30 rescuers were at the scene taking part in the operation, the prefect said.

The circumstances of the crash, which happened shortly before 8 am in an area near Carcès Lake, were still unknown, according to defense ministry sources.

Defense Minister Florence Parly would be traveling to the site of the crash in the coming hours.

The helicopters involved in the accident belonged to a base that hosts 82 aircraft, according to the center’s website.

It also houses the Franco-German school of the European Tiger combat helicopter, where French, German and Spanish pilots have been trained since 2003.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved