 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 3,2018
 
|
|
|
|
  Oil & Energy

Over 900 Trapped Gold Miners in South Africa Rescued

JOHANNESBURG – More than 900 workers trapped in a gold mine in South Africa have been rescued after the power was restored, the National Union of Mineworkers announced on Friday.

The workers were stuck in the Beatrix mine, located some 240 kilometers (149 miles) southwest of Johannesburg, for 30 hours due to electricity problems caused by a storm.

“NUM is pleased to announce all workers that were trapped at Beatrix mine were brought to surface safely. They are undergoing medical checkups,” the National Union of Mineworkers said in a post to Twitter.

Images captured by epa showed the gold miners being transported by bus from Beatrix mine, which is operated by Sibanye-Stillwater mining company, to a safe holding area.

NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu explained there were no injuries, adding the workers were “just exhausted.”

“We were worried because there were mine workers who have got chronic illnesses like diabetes and high blood pressure trapped underground and could not get medication,” Mammburu said.

“I am sure wherever they are now, they are receiving medical checkups and they have been also given their chronic medical help,” he added.

South Africa’s Minister of Mineral Resources Mosebenzi Zwane is expected to visit the Beatrix mine later on Friday.
 

